Drowsy driving is back in the spotlight after a woman was seriously injured in a crash Thursday near St. Joseph while asleep at the wheel.
Drowsy driving doesn't always lead to crashes, but it is a common issue. The risk is more than just falling asleep, said Capt. Tiger Parsons of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
"It can cover being tired, it can cover being physically exhausted," he said. "You can be tired, like ready to fall asleep, but physical exhaustion is probably one of the most dangerous because your body is ready to start shutting down."
The symptoms often mimic what's to be expected from drunk driving. Tired or exhausted motorists often have decreased attentiveness, take longer to react and drive over the center line or rumble strips, Parsons said.
"I've actually stopped cars thinking I had a DWI, and they really had was somebody that just came off a 12-hour shift and they're tired," he said. "They're physically exhausted. They just don't have anything left, so highly dangerous."
Relying on chemical stimulants like caffeine is another mistake people make, Parsons said.
"You're still tired," he said. "Even if I drink a Monster, I may be more mentally aware of what's going on, but my body is still tired, and you still have some of those same problems even if you're using stimulants, energy drinks."
Parsons has seen the issue more often on highways than city streets, which makes sense because in the city, there are more frequent stops and other driving factors to hold a driver's attention, he said.
The best options are to pull off the road into a parking lot or rest area to take a nap. Those are safest because they are lit and there are people around, Parsons said.
"You don't want to become a victim just because you were tire and had to pull over and sleep," he said. "So you (have) to be really cautious of that."
That doesn't mean drivers should simply pull off wherever. Parking on an exit ramp or side of a highway, particularly at night, can make it difficult to be seen by other vehicles, Parsons said.
Parsons prefers to use instances of drowsy driving as learning experiences, when possible, instead of writing tickets, he said. His aim is that explaining the risks will have a lasting impact.
