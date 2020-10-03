Temperatures are beginning to drop outside and many are switching the thermostat to heat. But the St. Joseph Fire Department said there are a few things to pay attention to when doing this.
Steve Henrichson, a St. Joseph fire inspector, said his department gets quite a few calls around this time every year due to heater and space heater fires. He said there are steps people can take when turning on the heat for the first time this season.
“It’s the same thing every year — getting it checked by a certified professional, making sure your filters are good, giving a space heater space — at least three feet around anything that could be possibly combustible, including people,” Henrichson said.
Space heaters are one of the biggest concerns. He said it’s important to make sure curtains are not near a space heater along with beds and blankets.
Typically a strange smell can arise when turning on furnaces for the first time each year. Henrichson said this is common as it’s often dust being burned and that’s OK. But, sometimes things can go bad.
“If there’s a lot of smoke or a lot of black smoke, there could be something that got into the duct work. Then you definitely want to call the fire department and have us come out,” Henrichson said.
Oct. 4 to 10 is National Fire Prevention Month. This year the theme concerns unattended kitchen fires as a leading cause of home fires.
For more fire prevention tips, visit firepreventionweek.org.