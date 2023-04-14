Potholes are leaving dents in streets all over town -- as well as in customers' wallets.
Spring can be one of the busiest times during the year for Kruse’s Auto Center, which often sees customers needing service on their vehicle's front end after driving over a pothole.
“We notice a lot of times around this season people are running over potholes,” said Jeff Schomburg, co-owner of Kruse's. "As a result, we see a lot of people come in with front-end work needing to be done and what I mean by front-end work would be tie rod ends, ball joints, that type of thing.”
Schomburg said when people run over a pothole, it will often impact the alignment of a vehicle, leading to wear and tear on tires.
In some cases, driving over a pothole that is large enough may blow out a tire completely, which can start to put a dent in customers' pockets.
“It can vary on alignment costs throughout different repair facilities,” he said. “It can range from $49, $59, $69 for your basic alignments. Though some alignments can go as high as $200 depending on how badly your car is affected. Then you start getting into the loose components and that can range anywhere from $600 or $700, depending on the damage of that as well.”
Officials said fluctuating temperatures in Missouri are a big factor in why so many potholes can be found in the area. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are continuously working to have them repaired.
“In Missouri, our temperatures fluctuate so much that the asphalt and the concrete gets moisture in those cracks and that's what develops potholes,” Schomburg said. “I’m also on the (St. Joseph) City Council and I can say we have our hands full trying to monitor every pothole that’s out there and have it repaired, but the city and MoDOT are working to fix as many potholes as we can on city roads.”
City officials currently are working on a street overlay project which will service local roads. Residents are being urged to report any potholes they notice on the roads if they aren’t being worked on.
“We do need the citizens' help to go out and monitor ones we may not notice,” Schomburg said. “If you do see a pothole, report it. You can call 816-271-4848 and the city will come out within 48 hours and repair that pothole.”
