With rain expected heading into the weekend, experts are warning residents about overlooked dangers of speeding during the fall season.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, driving on wet leaves can be as slippery and dangerous as driving on ice. Slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. Leaves also can cover up potholes and crosswalks, which creates additional road hazards and traffic accidents.
“When we get rain, especially as dry as it’s been, the oil that’s on the roadway is going to mix with water making slicker roadways,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety & Health Council said. “Due to this, people need to take extra precautions like avoiding cruise control and hard breaking because these things will cause a car to go out of control.”
On average, the stopping distance while traveling 40 mph on a dry road is 80 feet. That same stopping distance increases to 160 feet on a wet road. On a wet road covered in leaves, this distance grows to 250 feet.
When noticing there isn’t enough time to stop, hard braking will only make the slide worse resulting in your vehicle hydroplaning. Lyon said this can be prevented by driving according to the road conditions.
“People always tend to overlook the idea that their vehicles can hydroplane and these are the most common accidents that happen around this season,” he said. “The roadways have a set of grooves from cars driving on them all the time and they start to fill up with leaves and water — which is called ponding. So, people need to watch for this and drive the speed that is appropriate for the road conditions.”
Experts suggest these specific tips when driving on wet roadways with leaves:
-- Reduce speed. If you’re going slower, you’ll have more time to stop.
-- Maintain a healthy distance between you and the driver in front of you, in case that vehicle skids on leaves.
-- Clean off your vehicle. Before starting the engine, clean any leaves off the windshield, top of the car and hood.
-- Make sure your tires have good tread, which helps channel water away from the tires. Less water means more traction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.