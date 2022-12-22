Winter weather

Travelers brave the winter weather while driving on Frederick Avenue on Thursday.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

After freezing drizzle and snow came down in St. Joseph overnight and into Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation and first responders are encouraging drivers to take it slow on the roads.

Marty Liles, MoDOT’s Northwest district engineer, said that crews will continue to battle the cold over the next several days.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.