After freezing drizzle and snow came down in St. Joseph overnight and into Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation and first responders are encouraging drivers to take it slow on the roads.
Marty Liles, MoDOT's Northwest district engineer, said that crews will continue to battle the cold over the next several days.
"For the most part the snow looks like it's stopped," Liles said. "What we're really dealing with is that bitter cold where we're really not getting the salt to do much good with these conditions."
Liles said he hopes people recognize that just because the snow has stopped doesn't mean roads are completely safe.
"One of the concerns that I have is that our motorists understand there's still potential for slick spots, just for the fact that all of those roads that have ice and the temperatures that we have," Liles said. "You're just not going to get the melting capabilities for a while now."
Liles said that crews will take the challenge day by day, and while he hopes to get his crews out before Christmas Day, he noted the hard work of all MoDOT workers in providing their public service.
"They're really dedicated to providing that public service. They do a great job out there doing that and dedicating that time," Liles said. "I really commend our snowplow workers and the people that work behind the scenes on our phones, taking care of and making sure that when we provide that level of service to the traveling public."
John Foster of the St. Joseph Police Department said that so far on Thursday, there have not been a large number of crashes in the city.
"Traffic has been light throughout town," Foster said. "Everybody has been taking the warning of staying off the roads and staying home to see what the weather is going to do."
Foster said that first responders are using common sense with responding to calls. He said that just because the responders are running lights and sirens, does not mean they will exceed the speed limit in these dangerous conditions.
"Just like everybody else, know that, we need to get from point A to point B and they (the public) can help us watch out for emergency vehicles, not just us," Foster said. "Just be prepared to help adjust accordingly ... common sense on everybody's part goes a long way."
Foster advised travelers to stay alert behind the wheel.
"Plan to stop before you have to so you're not sliding through an intersection or into an object," Foster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.