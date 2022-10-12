With Halloween right around the corner and trick-or-treaters likely to be out and about, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers and pedestrians to pay attention on the road.
October is pedestrian safety month and Sgt. Shane Hux with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol emphasized the importance of remaining aware at all times when driving.
“The common theme is you share the road,” Hux said. “A lot of the time pedestrians aren’t looking for traffic as well as drivers aren't looking for pedestrians and that’s only going to increase the accident rates in town.”
According to the highway patrol, U.S. pedestrian deaths in 2021 were the highest in four decades, with an average of 20 deaths every day. More than 7,000 pedestrians were killed in 2021, which was 12% more than in 2020.
Officers say the number of accidents and related deaths can be lowered if people treat the road more seriously and follow common rules.
“Even in the rural towns and the small towns, I would never recommend that you walk in between parked vehicles,” Hux said. “Always go to a crosswalk or an intersection at the minimum and look both ways, just like you were taught as a child.”
Hux said the simplest way to prevent pedestrian fatalities is by being aware of one another and paying attention to surroundings, especially with the holidays approaching.
“For drivers, it’s about obeying all traffic laws at all times," Hux said. “Also, it doesn’t hurt for drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians even in clear areas. We’ve got Halloween coming up, so there’s going to be a lot more pedestrians in every area.”
It's not only up to drivers to avoid these accidents.
“As for pedestrians, wear visible and reflective clothing,” he said. “It's even preferred that costumes are reflective this Halloween because it’s better to be safe and protect as many lives as we can.”
