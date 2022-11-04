Daylight saving time is ending this Sunday and while there may be excitement about an extra hour of sleep, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers about the importance of staying focused as it gets darker earlier.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol statistics, there is an increase in the number of crashes once daylight saving time ends as more time is spent driving while it’s dark.
“When daylight saving ends, it gets dark quick,” Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. “Around 5 p.m. the sun’s going down, and by 6 p.m. it’s dark out, so it’s important for people to be prepared for this. And sometimes it’s not always the dark that causes accidents. Driving as the sun sets and the sun is glaring into your eyes can be a hazard as well.”
Hux said accidents can be avoided during this time of year by planning. Drivers should keep sunglasses at hand and adjust the car’s visors when driving into the sunlight. It is also important to keep to the speed limit and not drive faster than you can see ahead.
“This comes down to the same message we talk about all the time,” Hux said. “If you see a deer, slow down and remain in your lane. Do not swerve because most of the time you’ll end up off the roadway and overturn.”
Drivers also are being warned to use extra caution in looking for pedestrians as it gets darker.
“Unfortunately, most pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk and dawn as its harder for motorists to see,” he said. “Drivers should always obey the speed limit and stay focused while driving. Pedestrians – wear bright colors and always stop and look both ways before deciding to cross.”
