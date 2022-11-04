Daylight saving time is ending this Sunday and while there may be excitement about an extra hour of sleep, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers about the importance of staying focused as it gets darker earlier.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol statistics, there is an increase in the number of crashes once daylight saving time ends as more time is spent driving while it’s dark.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.