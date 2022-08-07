Drivers must stay alert when facing various highway hazards

Fatality crashes in the area are down nearly 24% from the 2021 number at this point, but there are specific distractions and roadway hazards to watch out for behind the wheel.
There were four fatality crashes in the past week alone in Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In total, the total number of fatal crashes in the Troop H area is at 23, whereas the total was 29 at this time last year. There was a total of 49 fatal crashes in the Troop H area in 2021.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said that distracted driving and speed are leading circumstances of driving crashes.
“It’s hard for us to prove whether or not someone’s been texting on their phone at the time of the crash,” Hux said. “However, we still have our instincts of what’s happening, but whatever’s causing the distraction, whether it be an internal distraction or an external distraction, it still continues to be a leading, contributing circumstances to driving crashes.”
When driving next to semis, there are things to keep in mind.
“Good rule of thumb is leaving one car length (between you and the semi) per ten miles per hour. So if you’re doing 70 miles per hour, seven car ways,” Hux said. “But especially when traveling behind a tractor-trailer the important thing to remember is if you cannot see their mirrors on both sides of that power unit, then the driver of that tractor trailer cannot see whoever is directly behind them.”
Another thing to look out for when driving is cattle roaming onto the road. Hux said that finding cattle on the highways is tricky depending on the time of day.
“Depending on the terrain of the highway, you may see it a half mile at a time (during the day), but at nighttime, you’re only going to see it whenever those headlights hit that cow,” Hux said. “So if you’re going above the speed limit, it’s not going to give you enough time to get slowed down.”
Another hazard that could pose dangers on the road is debris, especially from semi-tractor trailers. If tires are not in the proper condition, then they could explode from friction and the heat.
The highway patrol also recommends keeping items such as a reflective triangle or vest to keep in the vehicle to alert other motorists when a vehicle breaks down.
Hux said that there is no specific highway that is worse or more dangerous than another when it comes to crashes. In order to counteract crashes, the driver is recommended to use patience and take time to safely reach the destination.
“If you are on a rural highway and you’re not familiar with it, travel below the posted speed limit, especially at nighttime,” Hux said. “It’s important to maintain your speed. And if you’re not familiar with that area, just take your time.”
