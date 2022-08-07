Drivers must stay alert when facing various highway hazards
Fatality crashes in the area are down nearly 24% from the 2021 number at this point, but there are specific distractions and roadway hazards to watch out for behind the wheel.

There were four fatality crashes in the past week alone in Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In total, the total number of fatal crashes in the Troop H area is at 23, whereas the total was 29 at this time last year. There was a total of 49 fatal crashes in the Troop H area in 2021.

