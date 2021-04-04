With nearly 130 incidents already this year, hit-and-run accidents have not been lacking in St. Joseph. But the reason those involved leave the scene can vary.
While drivers occasionally are unaware they had an accident, that’s usually not the case, said Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H.
“Sometimes those people don’t realize they made contact with another vehicle or that there was damage or something like that,” he said. “But typically there’s an underlying reason that they leave the scene, whether it be they’re uninsured, maybe they have a warrant for their arrest, maybe their driver’s license is revoked, something like that. Typically there is an underlying reason, but every now and again there are people that innocently left the scene of a crash.”
Angle said it is illegal to leave the scene of an accident without at least exchanging information with anyone who was impacted.
“If you’re involved in any type of traffic crash, whether it be with another vehicle or whether it be where you’ve went off the roadway and damaged someone else’s property and you leave the scene, that’s still a leaving-the-scene crash,” he said. “You are, by law, obligated to stop, identify yourself and exchange information with that other person.”
One of the best things people can do after a hit-and-run is have a camera available to snap a picture of the vehicle leaving the scene, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Pat Zeamer said.
Business security cameras sometimes can prove helpful in accidents, but they often aren’t positioned properly to see a vehicle driving off, he said.
Officers often find vehicles after hit-and-run crashes, but it’s more difficult when identifying features of a vehicle or driver are unknown, Angle said.
“There’s those cases as well where the other person, the other party involved, got no description,” he said. “They weren’t able to give us a color, a vehicle, a license plate or anything like that.”
Any description of a car involved in an accident that can be provided to officers is helpful, Angle said.
