The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office warns drivers about an unknown person who is representing himself to be a law enforcement officer making traffic stops there. 

The agency received a couple of calls late last week about a man in his 30s wearing a uniform that said “county deputy/sheriff” on it who stopped two vehicles in the Fairport/northern Maysville area. The man was driving an unmarked gray or silver Denali SUV with emergency lights on the dash, according to the sheriff's department. 

