Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that it is getting to that point of the year when people need to pay attention to the daily weather changes.
“Things can change rapidly and always at this time of year, plan on extra time to your commute,” Hux said. “With rapid changes in the weather patterns, there’s going to be traffic patterns that will be impacted dramatically.”
Fog can decrease visibility and create difficult driving conditions. Drivers are advised to decrease speed on the roadway and allow a greater distance between their vehicle and vehicles around them.
“The problem with these dense fog situations that we run into is sometimes you can’t hardly see the hood of your vehicle ... what people need to realize is you have to drive according to what the weather dictates that you can drive,” Hux said.
If the conditions worsen, Hux said staying home is a good option to eliminate possible accidents.
“Don’t drive unless it’s an absolute emergency ... stay home for the day,” Hux said. “Don’t put yourself or other drivers at risk by making that decision that day.”
Other recommendations include having the proper amount of windshield wiper fluid and having seatbelts buckled, as well as having vehicle lights properly used.
“Do not operate your high beams at that time,” Hux said. “It makes things worse because it magnifies it even during heavy fog situations.”
If drivers experience any vehicle troubles, especially with these difficult weather conditions moving into the area, they should remain in their vehicle in order to prevent other issues.
“Make sure that you stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on because you never know about a secondary crash,” Hux said.
If drivers have a problem on the road, they can call 55, which will connect them to the highway patrol for additional assistance.
