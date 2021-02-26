Placeholder St. Joseph police department
Buy Now

Police have identified the victim of a fatal one-car crash Thursday night as 23-year-old Jessica A. Smith nèe Edwards. 

 File photo | News-Press Now

Editor's note: Due to erroneous information given to the reporter, a previous version of this story included the incorrect age for the woman. 

Police have released the name of the woman involved in a fatal one-car crash Thursday night.

St. Joseph Police said 28-year-old Jessica A. Smith nèe Edwards died in the rollover crash Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Belt and Beck Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.. Smith was traveling south bound on Belt, when the vehicle struck a pole and overturned. Police said there were no other injuries in the incident. 

The highway was closed to all traffic in both directions until 8 p.m. for police investigation. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com