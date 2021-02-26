Editor's note: Due to erroneous information given to the reporter, a previous version of this story included the incorrect age for the woman.
Police have released the name of the woman involved in a fatal one-car crash Thursday night.
St. Joseph Police said 28-year-old Jessica A. Smith nèe Edwards died in the rollover crash Thursday.
The crash happened at the intersection of N. Belt and Beck Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.. Smith was traveling south bound on Belt, when the vehicle struck a pole and overturned. Police said there were no other injuries in the incident.
The highway was closed to all traffic in both directions until 8 p.m. for police investigation.