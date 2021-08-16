Multiple road construction and improvement projects are happening around town, which will cause a shift in traffic patterns continuing through the next few months.
A Missouri Department of Transportation project along Belt Highway between Karnes Road and Floral Avenue will close down one side of the southbound lane. This will prevent left turns from Belt Highway to any business on a side street along the project.
Additional city projects are taking place Downtown and along Frederick and St. Joseph avenues.
Andy Clements, the director of St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation, said they need drivers to pay attention and be aware traffic patterns may be shifting.
“Distracted driving really is a problem in St. Joseph and nationwide. So — you know —in the mornings, you’re commuting to and from work, drop your cell phone. Grab that a little bit later. Text your friend after you get to where you’re going, because you can pop over the hill and there can be some workers working,” he said.
Last week, a driver hit a piece of contractor equipment that was being used in the middle of Frederick Avenue. According to the St. Joseph Streets Department, work at that location had been finished just hours before the crash.
This equipment will remain on Frederick Avenue over the next few months, so people need to just remain focused while taking that road, Clements said.
“We have a big Frederick Avenue sewer lining going on St. Joseph (and) Frederick Avenue. And you’ll see the center turn lane is cordoned off, and there are contractors working there,” he said. “If they’re not really concerned about their car getting in the middle of something, please think about the people behind those barricades or even the work that’s been completed ... could get damaged when they don’t know that the proper credence.”
The project along Belt Highway is expected to last until October. Work zone and turning restrictions will be in place around the clock until work is done.
