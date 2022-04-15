Two vehicle crashes earlier this week involving pedestrians highlight the importance of pedestrian safety.
One of those occurred Monday night in St. Joseph, while the other was around 12:30 Monday morning on Interstate 29.
One of the most important safety measures is wearing reflective and high visibility clothing, especially when it's dark or around dusk and dawn, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"Depending on which direction you're going, the sun's in your eyes," he said. "We've seen it. Sun coming up or going down, you literally don't see that pedestrian because the sun's in your eyes."
City regulations require pedestrians to use sidewalks where available, but if there are no sidewalks, then people should walk on the left-side shoulder facing traffic, Tonn said.
Even on I-29 and state highways, there are times when people end up walking the roadside, but there are safer alternatives, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Shane Hux.
"Some people, their vehicle will break down, run out of gas and they elect to walk to the nearest convenience store or gas station to get gas, to get back on the roadway," he said. "However, I would recommend that they would call star-55 and we would get a trooper out there to assist them."
MSHP often drives pedestrians or stranded motorists to a spot where they can get help, whether that's buying a new tire or filling a gas tank, or troopers will wait with the person until help arrives, Hux said.
While pedestrians are supposed to have the right of way, they shouldn't assume vehicles are going to yield, Tonn said. People instead have to take the initiative with their personal safety, he said.
"You're not going to stop that car with your body, you know, it's just not going to happen, Tonn said. "When we block traffic, we block it with our car because I can be out there in my yellow suit (saying stop). If you're not paying attention, my body's not going to stop it, so we don't stand in the road either. We use our cars for the most part."
Just like with driving, pedestrians have to keep their attention on the road so they don't create a hazardous situation, he said.
