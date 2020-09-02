After nearly a month, the city of St. Joseph expects to have the traffic light located at North 10th Street and Frederick Avenue back up in a couple of weeks.
Stop signs have been in place at the five-way intersection to direct traffic and many are wondering why it is hasn’t been fixed yet.
“The damage was enough that we had to order some parts for it,” Brady McKinley, assistant director with the St. Joseph Department of Public Works and Transportation, said. “Manufacturers only make the parts when you order them.”
McKinley said they received the needed part Tuesday, “We’re planning on with our schedule, we’ve got a couple of other locations that we’ve been working on with some other accidents. We’re planning on hopping on that next Tuesday and being done by next Friday.”
The delay is mainly contributed to waiting on the part as many places no longer have some pieces on hand.
“It’s not the same as it was 20 years ago where they would have some stuff on the shelf, they’ve streamlined and warehouses are pretty empty because they just don’t know week to week on how much it’s going to be ordered,” McKinley said. “This particular piece, this bracket that goes on this signal, had to be ordered from the manufacturer, not a supplier and it had to be manufactured, milled out and that’s why this one took a little bit longer.”
McKinley said the city plans to build some inventory with the lights they plan to remove downtown to help with possible future incidents such as this.