The final phase of stoplight removal in Downtown St. Joseph is in effect and now drivers can expect to see only a few such signals in the area.
Most stoplights around Downtown have been turned off or removed and turned into two- or four-way stops.
Changes can be seen along Faraon, Jules, Francis, Felix and Edmond streets. A traffic study was conducted to determine what changes were needed. Incidents of pedestrians near the courthouse and larger businesses being let out of work for the day have caused certain areas to change from two-way stops to four.
Keven Schneider, the superintendent of St. Joseph Streets and Infrastructure, said these changes should be complete, and the final layout to remove the remaining stoplights will happen in the next few months.
"There were some chances up by the courthouse. I know that the people, pedestrians, leaving there were having a lot of trouble, so we did adjust a few intersections and I think all that is done now so we think we’re almost done," Schneider said.
Changes were made to help the flow of traffic along Downtown streets, and Schneider said drivers will see a benefit, they just have to pay attention and get used to the differences.
"In conjunction with that, (the Missouri Department of Transportation) removed the signals at their ramps Downtown at I believe Charles and Edmond to involve the 229 ramps, so they’ve removed their signals too. It’s not just on city streets, it’s those two places," Schneider said. "People should just try to, if they happen to be traveling in the area, just make sure they notice so they don’t run into any trouble"
Schneider said drivers Downtown along Faraon Street may notice some work on street corners. This is to finalize signal removal work and improve Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures.
