Officials are warning people to make sure they are buying food from a trusted source after a situation involving door-to-door sales of raw meat in Clinton County last week.
While officials with the Clinton County Health Department said door-to-door sales of perishable foods are allowed, people are warned to be cautious. It is dangerous to deal with meats that may not have been inspected, said Jim Humphrey, a field specialist in livestock with the Missouri Extension Office.
“If somebody’s coming to my door to sell meat, that’s a red flag,” he said. “(There are) locker plants in the area that have meat available for you to buy that is fully inspected, labeled properly and available for sale ... Meat is one of those things that seems kind of odd to me that raw, uninspected meat would be brought door to door.”
All meat bought or sold commercially in the U.S. is required to be “inspected and passed to ensure that it is safe, wholesome and properly labeled,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service.
If someone wants to sell meat without going through a middle-man like a grocery store, there are legitimate options where to sell inspected food, Humphrey said.
“Why can’t you go through a proper channel?” he said. “There’s farmers’ markets out where people sell inspected meat directly to the public, and it’s home-raised, it’s all of that. But it’s labeled, it’s inspected, it’s had to meet some criteria. There’s all different ways that products are made available.”
Anyone worried about meat they’ve purchased should contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Program, Humphrey said. The number is 573-522-1242.
