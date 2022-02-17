The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Department is looking to raise $8,000 for a dog to be added to the agency.
The dog, Sergio, is a Dutch shepherd and is about 1 1/2 years old. He would assist the department with sniffing for narcotics and tracking. If the dog is brought on board, Deputy Sheriff Nick Hilderbrand will be his handler.
“When you get a new dog, you have to get certified with that dog,” Hilderbrand said. “So the dog and the handler are certified together as a pair. And so that’s where the training and expenses come in.”
For training, Hilderbrand will be spending at least eight hours with the dog.
He explained that Sergio will be trained to detect four different types of narcotics, along with tracking human scent for situations involving someone lost or missing or if a person is fleeing.
As his handler, Hilderbrand said Sergio would go home with him.
“(The dog) really becomes a part of your family,” he said.
Hilderbrand said Sergio comes from a company called Code 2 K-9 based in Omaha, Nebraska. He said he previously worked with Code 2 when he was a dog handler at a previous job.
Deputy Sheriff Jared Ratzlaff said the department didn’t budget for a K-9 for this year partly because there wasn't an officer interested in having a K-9 at the time. But when Hilderbrand joined the department they began exploring the idea.
“K-9 is a very needed thing (for our department),” Ratzlaff said. “We’ve been using other agencies, trying to get them to come in ... (but) they’re not always available. So when Nick (Hilderbrand) came on, he mentioned that he was interested in it. He knew a guy who we could get in contact with.”
To fund the K-9 program, the department is reaching out to the public.
“I think the public sees the need for it. We definitely see the need for it,” he said. “So just asking the public to, ‘Hey, help us out with this ...’”
Ratzlaff said that the department is working on a social media campaign and making online donations an option.
“We’re just kind of getting that ball rolling and this exploded a lot faster than I thought it would, to be honest,” Ratzlaff said. “Our social media page, usually we’re lucky if we get 100 to 200 views and, I think, the last time I looked, we’re over 11,000 on this one.”
“So it’s amazing, the outpour of help that we’re getting,” he continued. “Now, we just got to get that ball rolling a little bit further. And, yeah, we have to work faster as well because I didn’t think it would take off like it did.”
People wanting to learn more about Sergio and how they can help can visit the Doniphan County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.
