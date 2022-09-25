text to 911

Jackie Mott, a Doniphan County overnight 911 dispatcher, has received several text to 911 calls and said response time has gone well. 

 Clayton Anderson

Text to 911 services are now becoming a norm even in rural counties, and Doniphan County, Kansas, has made the seamless transition to adding the technology.

Residents in the county coverage area can text to 911 in an emergency, something that's valuable in situations where a caller wouldn't want to alert someone that he or she is in contact with police by speaking on the phone.

