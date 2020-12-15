Doniphan County EMS received CARES Act funds through the county and spent the money on a LUCAS 3 device and an ultraviolet light.
The UV light will be used to disinfect ambulances, and the $9,600 LUCAS 3 device, which is an automatic chest compression machine, will free up emergency medical technicians during a code situation.
Doniphan County Health Department also has provided much of the PPE through its own CARES Act funds, while the EMS only had to pay for everyday expenses.
“All of our N95 masks or surgical masks, all of our gowns and stuff like that, that stuff comes from the health department,” said Kyler Oliver, the assistant director for Doniphan County EMS. “We've been very fortunate they've had plenty of stuff to be able to give us. Gloves and stuff that comes out of our normal budget, that's our everyday expenses.”
Doniphan County EMS is a volunteer service and has just eight volunteer EMTs. This has created problems during the pandemic.
“We do have the PPE to do our jobs, but in the event that the provider gets it, well it takes them out of the staffing, and then they have to quarantine other people that have been in close contact with them and everybody has to watch the spread,” Oliver said. “So it creates a burden on any ambulance service, because we can't afford to lose providers when we are already short anyway.”
According to Oliver, volunteers have been decreasing for years and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue.
“The past few years, unfortunately, the volunteering, through any service, whether it be fire related or EMS related has gone down,” Oliver said. “People just don't have the time to do it. They don't want to take that commitment, and so every volunteer service is hurting.”
The purchase of the LUCAS 3 device and the donations of PPE is so important for a volunteer service, like Doniphan County EMS, because it frees up an already limited staff during an emergency situation and keeps volunteer EMTs safe and available.