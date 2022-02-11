To many, Valentine’s Day is a holiday for couples to show their loved ones affection with gifts, dates and quality time. But there are also people in the community who are struggling in unhealthy relationships.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department’s 2021 Annual Crime Summary, aggravated assaults increased in 2021 compared to previous years. About 72% of all aggravated assaults in 2021 were domestic-related compared to 50% in 2020.
Detective Dustin Robinson works in the St. Joseph Police Department’s Family Crimes Division and predominantly handles domestic violence cases. As an investigator, he expects to see three to four cases each morning when he gets to work.
“Domestic violence is, I would say, kind of a regular call for us,” Robinson said. “If you're out on patrol, I think you'd expect to run one to two a night.”
The YWCA offers many resources to those experiencing domestic abuse, including shelter, free counseling and legal assistance. In 2021, the YWCA received 1,480 hotline calls and provided services to almost 1,000 women and just over 100 men.
Emily Bravo, crisis services manager at the YWCA, said there are ways to stay safe when beginning a new relationship. Some initial red flags include jealousy, mood swings, manipulation and clinginess.
“I think the most important thing is to trust your gut,” Bravo said. “So, if you get that gut feeling that something's not right, listen to it.”
When meeting someone for the first time, meet in a public place, research the person beforehand and make sure a friend or family member knows where the date is taking place. Don’t give out a home address or invite a stranger home.
For someone to get out of an abusive relationship, it’s important to first realize they are in one. Signs of an abusive relationship include feeling isolated and having no control over the finances, so it feels impossible to leave.
“A lot of times you don't want to accept that gut feeling that you're having or you don't want to see the red flags that you're seeing,” Bravo said. “... It's hard to leave a relationship. It's hard to stop dating that person, and it's something that people struggle with, and that's OK.”
Bravo said it’s important to have a plan to leave in case a situation turns bad. That can be something as simple as getting out of an awkward conversation to fleeing in the middle of the night.
If someone knows a loved one who is in an abusive relationship, Robinson said it’s important to support them and let them know they are still loved.
“Understand it's not as easy as just picking up and leaving the situation,” Robinson said. “There's a lot of complications, there's feelings mixed into it along with the financial portions and other things … So just support your loved one and hope for the best, and when they're ready for the help, be ready to step in and give it to them.”
Bravo also said it’s important to listen to their concerns.
“Listen to them, let them know that it's OK, it's not their fault,” she said. “You hear them, you believe them, and then encourage them to get help.”
The YWCA has a 24-hour crisis hotline that offers help and support for anyone who feels that they are in an abusive relationship. That number is 1-800-653-1477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.