Jerry Cox sometimes finds himself walking around a parking lot near a university gym he frequents. He pulls out his phone to check vehicle identification numbers through a database filled with recalls.
Sometimes, an airbag recall pops up. After all, many of the cars in the parking lot were built between 2000 and 2015. Cars their parents bought, or purchased from a used car dealer, thought to be reliable second-hand vehicles.
Cox oftens leaves a note: Your airbags may kill you.
He’s the author of the book, “Killer Airbags: The Deadly Secret Automakers Don’t Want You to Know.”
“It’s essentially a hand grenade going off in your steering wheel,” Cox said, and maybe sometimes writes.
Cox is in a position to know. He worked with former Missouri U.S. Senator Jack Danforth when seat belt and airbag requirements first were mandated. After public service, Cox went to work for Takata, a Japanese company that was having trouble with its airbags.
Cox said he advocated for the company to recall as many of the airbags as possible, but the now-bankrupt company didn’t listen.
“The problem was, the chemical that was first used cost a certain amount of money,” Cox said. “And so car manufacturers thought they could make it cheaper.”
The chemical in the “killer airbags” is ammunition nitrate. It’s the same chemical that nearly blew the port in Beirut, Lebanon, off the map earlier this year.
Cox estimates some 32 people have died since the airbags entered circulation around 2,000. He said some 42 million airbags are essentially ticking time bombs.
On Tuesday, General Motors announced it was recalling an additional 7 million Takta airbags in its vehicles. Cox says a total of 18 million airbags have been recalled, and up to 30 million more could be in the future.
To check if your vehicle is covered by the recall, type your VIN number into nhtsa.gov/recalls. If your car does have an airbag recall, any dealership that sells your type of car is mandated by law to fix the airbag for free, even if you didn’t purchase the car at that dealership.