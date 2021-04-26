Prosecutors file the majority of cases submitted by a specialized police unit, but recently obtained documents shed light on the ones that never made it to court.
News-Press NOW reviewed files from seven cases that were submitted by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force but never charged: Possession of a controlled substance, two cases for delivery of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm and three cases for resisting arrest.
At least 77% of Buchanan County Drug Strike Force cases submitted to the prosecutor’s office resulted in charges filed during the last two years, News-Press NOW previously reported.
In one case, a strike force investigator filed a probable cause statement seeking a criminal charge of “resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury.”
“Investigators attempted to stop (the suspect) at which time he fled in the vehicle to avoid arrest with total disregard for his passenger,” the investigator wrote in the statement. “Attempts were made to deploy stop sticks ... but he avoided the sticks by fleeing onto gravel county roads at high rates of speed.”
The charge was turned down as an “inappropriate prosecution,” according to previously internal “submission reports” obtained through public record laws.
News-Press NOW is not publishing the names of people listed in the reports because they were never charged with the crime sought by investigators.
In another report, which was submitted by a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors declined to file theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
Those charges were turned down for having insufficient evidence.
“I was investigating a stealing report of a firearm,” the deputy wrote in a probable cause statement. “Upon further investigation and victim statements, it was found (the suspect) stole a black Ruger from the center console of the truck, thereby depriving the victim of his property.”
The probable cause statement indicates the suspect and the alleged victim were recently in a domestic relationship.
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday told News-Press NOW charges stemming from domestic incidents are often declined.
“It’s a very difficult thing for us to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt when you have your typical, what’s referred to as ‘he said, she said case,’” Holliday said. “Where there’s no evidence, there’s no extrinsic evidence. There’s no independent evidence. There’s no physical evidence.”
In another Drug Strike Force case, a charge for delivering methamphetamine wasn’t filed.
According to the submission report, the declination was listed as “other reason.”
Holliday previously told News-Press NOW that prosecutors must select a reason for declining a charge in the software his office uses, meaning different categories may have different meanings to each prosecutors.
“(The suspect) knowingly met with and sold approximately 2.40 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant,” the strike force investigator wrote in a probable cause statement. “The informant purchased the meth using police buy money under the direction of the DSF.”
According to an additional narrative report, the confidential informant was provided video and audio recording equipment. However, no audio was apparently recorded, leaving law enforcement with just video.
Images attached to the case file show five $20 bills, a baggie on a scale containing a while substance and an apparent screen grab of two men sitting in a car.
Prosecutors also declined another drug case for insufficient evidence. In that case, an investigator with the strike force sought a charge for “possession of a controlled substance.”
In a probable cause statement, an investigator wrote that they were searching for a suspect with an “active felony” warrant. They observed the suspect standing on her front porch but she moved inside as the police closed in.
“(The suspect) was located hiding in the basement,” the investigator wrote. “She discarded her purse when she was arrested. The purse contained several items of paraphernalia.”
The scale “field tested” positive for meth, according to the investigator. According to the investigator, the suspect was interviewed while she was booked into the Buchanan County Jail.
“(The suspect) told us she does not sell meth but will get it for her friends,” the investigator wrote.
