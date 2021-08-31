People are being warned against engaging in a new social media trend after four participants went to Mosaic Life Care last weekend with substantial injuries from trying it.
Injuries from those doing the "milk crate challenge" ranged from dislocated elbows to scratches and burns. And as videos go viral that show people falling, worse injuries are popping up.
The challenge involves people walking up a pyramid of milk crates and often falling while doing so. Dr. Louis Jamtgaard, an assistant director in Mosaic's emergency department, said based on the injuries his staff has seen, the challenge is not worth it.
"Unfortunately, some of those individuals had significant injuries that may cause lifelong damage. This is not a challenge without its risks. Nationwide, there are people who have sustained cervical injuries, which could be spinal cord injuries. The ones we’ve seen, we’ve seen people with joint injuries involving their elbow or their wrist," he said. "I don’t know much about what exactly the purpose of it is, but I know it’s pretty dangerous."
Jamtgaard said an influx of patients to the emergency room suffering from milk crate challenge injuries like they saw on Sunday is hurting staff there as they continue to fight COVID-19.
"Right now, I’m treating several COVID patients. We have limited resources with nursing and beds. Shortages are nationwide. Every additional trauma or individual, they require treatment from nurses and physicians to expend resources," he said. "So when you take that risk, not only do you injure yourself, but you could be displacing another individual who could be receiving care here. So just that additional patient load is unnecessary, and I’d highly recommend against doing it."
Jamtgaard said he suggests parents speak with their kids about the dangers of the challenge, especially if it is something their peers are doing.
