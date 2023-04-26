Texting while driving

A man using smartphone while driving.

 Getty Images

As the conversation around distracted driving continues among lawmakers, local safety experts are emphasizing the dangers of using a cellphone behind the wheel. 

The Missouri Senate recently approved legislation aimed to prevent distracted driving, and the bill is now headed to the House of Representatives.

