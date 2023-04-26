As the conversation around distracted driving continues among lawmakers, local safety experts are emphasizing the dangers of using a cellphone behind the wheel.
The Missouri Senate recently approved legislation aimed to prevent distracted driving, and the bill is now headed to the House of Representatives.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, so far in 2023, 217 people have died in traffic crashes, with distracted driving as one of the top causes.
Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said distracted driving is a growing problem in the state, and a life can be taken in the blink of an eye.
“The average text takes 4.6 seconds to send,” Hux said. “So during that amount of time, if you're traveling 55 miles per hour, you've traveled over the length of a football field. People don’t even realize that you've driven blind for over 100 yards.”
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said that accidents caused by distractions are completely preventable if people make the decision to focus on the road.
“Year in and year out, inattention is the number one cause of car crashes in the state of Missouri,” Lyon said. “When we put the addition of the cellphone in front of us, now we're trying to do two things at the same time and our brains just simply can't do that. It’s very simple to reduce distracted driving. Don’t check your phone until you’re completely pulled over and parked.”
Currently in Missouri, the law on distracted driving, which took effect in 2013, only restricts drivers 21 years or younger from texting and driving.
However, data in Missouri shows 74% of all drivers cited in cellphone-related crashes in Missouri were age 22 or older. This is why officials believe legislation like Senate Bill 5661, also known as the Hands Free Bill, is necessary to cover all areas of distracted driving.
Experts want drivers to remember that any text message or call can wait when it comes to saving a life.
“When you're out there driving, stay focused on the task at hand of driving,” Lyon said. “If you receive that urgent call or you’re dealing with a distraction, maybe it’s your kids in the backseat, find a safe place to pull over and then address that situation.”
