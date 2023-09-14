A Missouri law now qualifies 911 dispatchers as first responders.
This law will give dispatchers, who were previously classified as clerical workers, access to expanded benefits, including mental health care services and earlier retirement.
Capt. Jason Strong, St. Joseph Communications Center manager, said this title for dispatchers was long overdue as the role of a dispatcher is stressful and can take a toll on their mental health.
“Dispatchers absolutely deserve the recognition of first responders,” he said. “From how they deal with all the traumas and all the incidents that come in over the telephone, directing the officers that respond out to the scene, it’s a lot of traumatic situations they are exposed to and this can lead to situations like PTSD.”
The first responder designation allows dispatchers to retire at 55, like other emergency service workers. It also designates PTSD as an occupational disease for which first responders can get compensation.
Strong said feeling helpless because they can’t go to the scene like a firefighter or police officer can even add to dispatchers’ trauma.
“They’re dealing with all of these traumatic events as well just behind the phone,” he said. “They worry about our officers that are out on these dangerous calls and they understand a lot of times, the safety of citizens starts with their phone call.”
The moment dispatchers arrive at the St. Joseph Police Department, an emergency is bound to happen, and Strong said staff members give the job their all every day.
“I don’t know that I have the knack to be able to do their job,” he said. “Their level of commitment to service and the community is no different than our officers that put a bulletproof vest on and their duty weapon and go out and serve the public every day.”
The 911 dispatcher shortage has been happening for some time, and officials hope the new law will lead to more recruitment as well as better retention in the field.
“We’re very thankful for them and we’re always recruiting,” Strong said. “If we have anybody that’s interested, this is a great career field and we’d love to have you a part of our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.