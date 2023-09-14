Dispatchers now receive additional benefits

Capt. Jason Strong, the communications manager with the St. Joseph Police Department, discusses a new Missouri law that qualifies dispatchers as first responders.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A Missouri law now qualifies 911 dispatchers as first responders.

This law will give dispatchers, who were previously classified as clerical workers, access to expanded benefits, including mental health care services and earlier retirement.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

