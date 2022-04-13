This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, recognizing dispatchers for their work behind the scenes, but the function they play can vary by which department they fall under.
The St. Joseph Telecommunications Operators Center dispatches for St. Joseph fire and police departments, as well as the sheriff’s office, while Buchanan County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol each have their own dispatchers.
The different departments are in constant collaboration, which increases the importance of effective communication. The process often starts with the communication center and will be transferred to one of the other areas, said Melody Reese, a Buchanan County emergency medical dispatcher.
“They actually will transfer the calls over to us and they stay on the line with us, so if there’s information that the caller gives after the fact that may hint to them, or to me, that we need law enforcement on this call,” she said.
Confirming a call’s location at the beginning and end is one of the most important aspects of a call, said Chris Nicholson, Assistant Supervisor for MSHP Troop H dispatchers.
“They’re trying to, you know, assess the situation and they’re not really thinking about the exact location, so we try to confirm that with them at the very end.”
Many people don’t realize they should stay on the phone even after providing their information, Reese said.
“They think as soon as they (give) the address the call is over but, you know, there are several areas in town that are hard to reach. Or they are not exactly sure of their address, so what they’ve given us initially, we can’t find, so we’ll need that number to call them back.”
Callers also have to keep in mind that responders are almost always sent out as soon as a location is confirmed, Reese said.
“Just because we’re talking to you doesn’t mean we haven’t sent an ambulance already,” she said. “Generally by the time you have finished getting the address, we have already entered it into the (system) and it’s been sent over to the dispatcher, and that ambulance is being dispatched. That further information just aids the paramedics.”
