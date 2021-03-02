Dirt roads combined with Northwest Missouri’s looming wet weather can cause even seasoned drivers to get stuck.
Those conditions can prove particularly worrisome when someone doesn’t know an area well. Many of the calls Chief Deputy Josh Smith of the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office receives in the spring are for stuck drivers who don’t know the roads.
“Our biggest problem is people from out of the area,” he said. “If you live up here, you know which roads you can make it, which you can’t. And you know, people passing by, whether you got the interstate shut down and they’re relying on GPS service to get them somewhere. A lot of times, some of those roads, by GPS it looks like it could be a cut-through road to get from one highway to another quicker. Not always, it’s not the case, obviously.”
Drivers should back up as soon as they realize a road is impassable, Smith said.
“To keep driving would absolutely be the worst thing,” he said. “I think that if you get, you know, a short distance down the road and you realize there’s no gravel in spots or anything else, you could pretty much assume that’s just going to be a dirt road.”
Backing up slowly is a safer option than trying to make a U-turn, Smith said. Roads often are graded on an angle so water drains off, which he said can cause issues when drivers try to turn around.
“It’s not just a level, flat surface,” he said. “You try to do a U-turn or anything like that, I think it definitely increases the chances of sliding off the road.”
Andrew County has around 90 dirt roads. Many of those become difficult to drive when wet weather hits, Smith said.
“Once we start getting into the spring wet season with storm season approaching and everything else, most of them become impassable once you get within well 50, 75 yards of them,” he said.
Trucks sometimes fare better than cars and smaller vehicles.
“They really can, you know, especially a four-wheel-drive truck with the right tires,” he said. “And I’m definitely going to say the right driver, too. Mud can be worse than snow sometimes.”
While the roads haven’t turned to mud yet, the most important factor when they do is that drivers know an area well, Smith said.