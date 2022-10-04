top story Details emerge after recent fires in St. Joseph By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One person was hospitalized after the fire at 210 N. Eighth St. on Sept. 21. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Various building fires over the past few weeks have left several St. Joseph residents displaced or without many belongings.On Sept. 21, a fire at 210 N. Eighth St. began on the third floor of an older Downtown building.Steve Groshong, director of operations for the Buchanan County EMS, said six patients were treated in relation to the fire. "Four to five people were treated at the scene for minor burns and smoke inhalation," Groshong said. One was transported to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for serious injuries, which included respiratory burns. For married couple Kindra Kerns and Levi Rizer, residents of the building, the fire left them searching for a home and working to get by each day.Groshong said that due to the age of the building and size, additional EMS services were called in case the incident got worse. Monday's fire at 1823 N. Second St. affected several families that lived in a duplex. According to the local chapter of the American Red Cross, three households lived at the residence, leading them to help 15 people total after the fire.Angie Springs of the Red Cross said when the organization assists families in this and any house fire situation, the group's No. 1 priority is assisting with basic needs. "We help with providing food, clothing and shelter. We try to get them back on their feet as soon as we can," Springs said. Both fires are still under investigation.For St. Joseph residents looking for a safe time to burn yard waste, the city will hold open-burn sessions during the month of November. The fire department has not yet announced dates. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Red Cross Building Industry Medicine Angie Springs Steve Groshong Incident News-press Now Fire Department Resident Fire Company Burn St. Joseph Building Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Courts Not all agree with lawsuit's allegation on gun ads +2 Consumer Technology expert gives tips to avoid spam calls Government Council approves pay increases for fire department Public Safety Fire department sees different calls as weather changes More Local News → 0:49 Mild Tuesday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
