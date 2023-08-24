top story Department of Corrections announces death at St. Joseph facility News-Press NOW Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center is shown. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man held at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has died.Idalberto Aliaga, 72, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening. Officials said he died of apparent natural causes.Aliaga was serving a life sentence for murder and armed criminal action from Jackson County. He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections system in 1993. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Nebraska A retired Wyoming bishop cleared by Vatican of sexual abuse despite local findings has died at 91 +23 Nebraska Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say +22 National News Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president More Regional News → National News +2 National News One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot +18 World News From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in +22 National News Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president More National News → 2:04 Tracking welcome changes this weekend Updated 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
