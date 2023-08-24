WRDCC (copy) (copy)

The Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center is shown.

A man held at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has died.

Idalberto Aliaga, 72, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening. Officials said he died of apparent natural causes.

