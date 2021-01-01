DeKalb County officially has a new sheriff following the death of the previous officeholder, who died in an accident while on duty this summer.
Sheriff Kasey Keesaman was sworn in this week after being elected to the job in November. He had been serving as the appointed sheriff since just after the June 3 death of Andy Clark, who was killed in a crash while responding to an incident. Keesaman served as Clark's chief deputy sheriff.
“It was bittersweet, very emotional. I was a lot calmer demeanor this time than it was in June," Keesaman said. "But I’m glad I was surrounded by people I have grown very close to. Our county clerk, my deputies, everybody at the commission and at the courthouse, we’ve bonded together these last several months and it’s family and we’re with family. It was bittersweet but also acknowledging we’re ready to start the new year and hit the ground running.”
But, the feeling of something missing in the sheriff's office still lingers, Keesaman said. He has just now began moving in his own decorations and belongings to the sheriff's office, even though he has been working in it for months.
“We’re slowly getting our feet back underneath us. There’s never gonna be a gap that’s not, it’s always going to be there and we’re going to have a hard time filling that, but we’re focused on the vision that we had for this office and to make it the best it can be for the people in this community and we’re focused to get that done,” Keesaman said.
Keesaman and he and his deputies are looking forward to working together to protect the people of DeKalb County.
“I can’t feel more blessed to work with and for the people of this county. They are some of the best, best people I’ve ever known in my life and this is home for me. It’s home for all of my deputies and we will do what we can to serve them the best that we can.”