DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for an unidentified man who is believed to be impersonating a law enforcement.
The unknown man came to a home Wednesday and showed a badge to a resident that led the resident to believe he was with law enforcement, according to a Facebook post from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The man then refused to tell the resident his name or the agency he supposedly worked for, according to the post.
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call them at 816-449-5802.
