High school and college students are once again on the roads every day as they drive to and from classes. Not only is there a noticeable increase in cars in some areas, but a lot of those vehicles have less experienced drivers behind the wheel.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H said drivers need to be aware of their surroundings on the roadway.
“It’s good for everybody to kind of have that in the back of their mind, school starting back. Not only college but high school drivers as well. Our younger drivers are back out on the roadway (with) not as much experience,” Angle said. “So, maybe just keep a little bit more of a watchful eye out there and be a good defensive driver.”
Angle said while there will be a noticeable increase in traffic, a lot of it depends on the time and place. Most classes start in the morning at both the high school and college levels, so that will be a busier time of day. Streets and intersections near schools also will see more traffic as opposed to other locations.
Missouri Western brings a large number of drivers to the east side of the city. According to the official fall 2020 Missouri Western Fact Sheet, the university saw 4,911 students enrolled in 2020. Of those, 3,518 were 21 or younger, meaning they’d been fully licensed drivers for five years or less.
And while many of those students come from around St. Joseph and likely are familiar with the area around the college, 1,445 students are from elsewhere and potentially still learning about traffic patterns there.
Angle said a common issue among younger drivers is attention spans.
“The biggest thing for our younger drivers is not giving 100% of our attention to the job of driving,” Angle said. “They’re so connected to their phones and things like that. I think their inattention is a big factor in a lot of crashes when we’re talking about our younger drivers.”
Officials with the Missouri Western Police Department estimate about two-thirds of the student population has cars registered on campus, adding up to about 3,274 younger drivers.
Angle said the best way to be a good defensive driver is to pay attention, wear a seat belt and obey traffic laws.
“If we’re looking at our phone or if we’re distracted, we may not see that vehicle may be getting ready to change lanes or see that vehicle getting ready to maybe run a stop sign or pull out in front of you, things like that,” Angle said. “So obeying the traffic laws, doing the speed limit, giving 100% of your attention to the job of driving, so maybe you can avoid that collision or see it getting ready to happen ... and be able to take evasive maneuvers or stop or break.”
While younger drivers are usually associated with riskier driving habits, Angle said people of all ages are pulled over and arrested. However, due to their inexperience, he said younger drivers might not have some of the healthy driving habits that seasoned drivers have learned over the years, such as knowing not to overcorrect.
No matter how young or old the driver next to you is, Angle said drivers can’t control anything but their own actions while behind the wheel.
“You can be the best driver in the world, but what can’t you control? You can’t control the other driver,” Angle said. “So, paying attention, buckling up in case maybe that other driver does pull out in front of you, and maybe it can’t be avoided, but you need to put all the odds in your favor to reduce injury and maybe save your lives.”
Angle said if you have a new driver in your family, make sure to teach him or her to give all of their attention to driving, put phones down, obey traffic laws and wear a seat belt.
