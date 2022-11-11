With firearm deer season underway, nature lovers are being reminded of the importance of visibility, and hunters are advised to make sure they are certain of what they are seeing before taking aim.
Foresters from the Missouri Department of Conservation are suggesting non-hunters stick to state parks where hunting is prohibited when enjoying the outdoors for the next few weeks. Hunters also need to be cautious so that they don’t find themselves or others in the line of fire.
“The first thing I always recommend before you go hunting is it’s always best to leave your plan with someone about where you’re going to hunt and how long you plan on going out,” said Parker Rice, a conservation agent for Buchanan County. “Along with having on a hunter orange vest and appropriate headwear, it always goes back to following the universal firearm safety rules. If you don’t want to have a hunting accident then treat all firearms like they’re loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’ve identified your target until you’re ready to fire.”
Along with the many safety rules, hunters are expected to follow, Rice also said non-hunters need to follow guidelines to ensure they remain safe.
“Make sure you know the hunting regulations in your area,” he said. “If you’re going to a conservation area ... to go for a hike, you should definitely wear hunter orange. Our areas are multi-use areas but ... there are going to be areas that allow deer hunting on them.”
Experts say the better option is to get your outdoor exercise in at an open park rather than choosing places people will be aiming to harvest deer this season.
Although deer hunting is one of the safest types of hunting, the conservation department is encouraging everyone to work together to avoid life-threatening accidents.
Deer hunting firearm season will last 10 days, ending on Nov. 22, but Rice said people need to be mindful that other methods of deer hunting will continue throughout winter.
