The fall means changing leaves and cooler weather, signaling the beginning of deer rutting season. Bucks start pursuing does to mate, and this increased activity leads to a spike in deer versus vehicle crashes.
Bucks will do almost anything to pursue does, including running out into oncoming traffic.
“The rut triggers all the chemicals in the male and they have a one-track mind,” said Sean Cleary, a wildlife management biologist at the Missouri Department of Conservation. “They want to pursue does and almost have blinders on at times.
“The males really aren't paying attention to the streets they cross and are really vulnerable to get hit,” Cleary said. “So that's just the time to really watch out, especially at night.”
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers typically see a spike in crashes involving deer at this time of year.
“We really urge motorists to really pay attention, especially at dawn and dusk,” Angle said. “Those are high peak times when they move. Pay attention, especially at night to see those eyes alongside the road, slow down, make sure they're not going to dart out on the road on you."
Deer mating season usually lasts until December, so over the next couple of months be aware of increased deer activity and stay alert behind the wheel.
“This just really reinforces the need, the urgency of people paying attention while they're driving — 100% of your attention to the job of driving, not looking down at your phone, not eating things — because deer can pop out quickly, and they're in the road before you can even react,” Angle said.
As a driver, there isn’t much you can do besides being alert, especially in deer crossing zones and when woods come right up to the road. Just slowing down at night and being aware that deer are moving can be the safest course of action.
“Their eyes are really reflective in headlights, so that's a good thing to try to scan if it's an open landscape,” Cleary said. “But if it's grown up or there's a draw or something to it, those are where deer usually cross anyway, and you don't really have a chance to see the eyes coming.”
If you drive up on a deer in the middle of the road, Angle’s advice is a little counterintuitive.
“Typically the safer bet is just to hold the wheel straight, braking, and if you have to strike the animal, it's better to strike the animal than it is to make some hard maneuver, go into a sideways skid or something and travel off the road rolling your vehicle,” Angle said.