Decrease in structure fires points to drop in losses

St. Joseph firefighters responded to nearly a thousand incident calls more last year than in 2019, but money lost because of fires decreased by $2 million from 2019 to 2020.
The value lost to actual fires dropped from roughly $4.5 million to just under $2.5 million last year.
The number of structure fires dropped to 147 last year, 14 calls fewer than in 2019, but the numbers are tricky to analyze because one fire could drastically increase the value of losses, fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.
The decrease in fires ideally would mean efforts to educate the public — like discussions in local classrooms — are proving successful, she said.
The department responded to 13,475 calls in 2020, which Andrasevits said pointed to increases in other areas.
“So just looking at that, then our increases were in other types of calls, like medical calls," she said.
Medical calls alone jumped to 7,239 last year, a 2% increase from the year before.
Similar increases occurred in 2017 and 2018. The escalation in recent years could mean the department needs to expand to meet community needs, Andrasevits said.
“When we see numbers are higher, it just shows that we’re a busy department and getting busier," she said. "And in the future, it might mean, you know, adding fire stations or increasing the number of companies.”
Whether the department's statistics are rising or falling, Andrasevits said it is important that residents know how important their support is.
"It also helps the public to know when they see our numbers increase year after year that the department needs the support of taxpayers and the public in order to continue providing services."
Last year's incidents included 3,659 calls with multiple crews responding to a scene. St. Joseph's Rescue 1 Company was busiest for the department, with its 2,204 responses accounting for 16.4% of the year's calls.
Early indications are that calls have lessened some in 2021, from 36.9 calls per day to 31.1 per day so far in January.