With rain in the forecast in the coming days, city streets could see an increased amount of debris, so it's important to exercise caution when traveling.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of the Streets and Infrastructure Division for the city, said drivers need to be especially aware and careful whenever they see water on the roadway.
"If you see water stand ... don't drive (in) it, you don't know part of the road could be missing and it could only be 2 inches deep. But then you get that hole, you fall in the hole. That's a big thing. Don't drive in standing water or running water," Schneider said.
Schneider said there are specific road areas that are more hazardous than others when storms occur.
"32nd and Faraon, and a road in Hyde Park ... they see that on sometimes if it rains really, really hard. Those are the two that stick out," Schneider said.
When city streets see flooding, it is due to the sewer system taking in too much water. Although water can stick around on the roadways, it is only a temporary problem.
"There's just too much water to get to the system to hold it all. So that's when you start getting some intersections. They have some water on them until it can catch up," he said.
Lt. Eric Brown, assistant director of the Public Information and Education Division for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said that Missouri highways also fall victim to the changing weather conditions.
"Depending on the type of weather event that occurs, you could have small amounts of debris leave, small sticks, things such as that on the roadways," Brown said. "If it's more of a severe storm, you know, you may have larger objects, larger branches or the trees fall on or near the roadway."
He said that highways are susceptible to flash flooding as well.
"We can quickly see ponding of water on the roadways or flash flooding depending on the area. That's ... something else to really be attentive of and aware of and prepared for as you're traveling during weather events," Brown said.
One of the main problems that occurs on the highways is hydroplaning. The biggest risk factors are high speeds and wear and tear of the tires.
"We see that to increase a vehicle's chances of beginning to hydroplane is traveling at a fast speed and also by not having a good tire tread. The older your tires are and less tread they have increases the chance of hydroplaning," Brown said.
Brown said the most important thing a driver can do is remain weather aware.
"Check the weather prior to leaving, check it oftentimes during the day, as in the summertime, we often have these storms, you know, that pop up very quickly with little to no warning. Just ... keep an eye on the weather," Brown said.
The city Streets and Infrastructure Division can be reached at 816-271-4848. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H can be reached at 816-387-2345
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.