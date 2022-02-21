Cybersecurity is often discussed as a threat to individuals, but local government is one place where attacks are increasing.
Buchanan County has received about 700,000 emails across its departments already in 2022 and 85% of those were flagged as potential cyberattacks, said Josh Royle, Buchanan County’s director of information technology.
“Our most common are phishing and spoofing attacks to users’ emails,” he said. “I think just year-to-date I did a report and we (found) around 6,000 spoofing attempts just from Jan. 1 until now and almost 3,000 phishing attempts for us. And a lot of that comes from directed attacks toward local governments here in the past year or two.”
But it’s also an evolving system, Paul Flury, the city of St. Joseph’s network administrator said. A decade ago it was a reactive model but now it has to be a proactive one, where they constantly are getting global, real-time updates on new viruses and antivirus measures, he said.
That’s a necessity since a majority of the virus attempts and cyberattacks seen locally come from eastern Europe or Asia. It should be a red flag to receive emails from other countries.
Hackers might view smaller local government entities as a prime target because employees may be less aware of such scams or may not be able to afford as much cyber protection, said Mark Townsend, the city of St. Joseph’s associate director of technology and services.
“There’s a market out there for all kinds of Social Security numbers and things like that,” he said. “A lot of times they might think that (the) city government doesn’t have the resources to really secure their network and so they probably think we’re easy targets.”
Cybersecurity is a game of perfection, Flury said. There might be 20 or 200 cyberattacks sent, but all it takes is one successful attempt for hackers to put a whole system at risk.
“You have to decide what it is that you’re defending against because there are so many attack factors,” he said. “A lot of stuff comes through email these days, you know, ‘click here.’ So in that case, we have technology that scrubs our emails before it gets here, and then at the same time so much of the time we have to train the human element.”
Hackers often try to worm their way in by compromising companies that work with government offices, sending suspicious emails that appear to be from credible sources, Royle said. He recommends checking directly with the person who supposedly sent the email and alerting the IT department so they can respond accordingly.
