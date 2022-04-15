Hostage and crisis situations require special attention and a collaborative effort from law enforcement.
Working alongside and training with the St. Joseph Police Department’s Special Response Team, the Crisis Negotiations Team takes an important role in standoffs and hostage situations.
“So anytime that there is a barricade or an SRT callout, we will go with the team and we will try to make every effort to make contact with whoever we are dealing with at that point and trying to use negotiating tactics to get them out of the house safely and surrender peacefully,” he said. “But those two (teams) are separate but share the same similarities.”
Kerns said the team will try to make contact with the hostage-taker or barricaded individual by phone or a PA system.
“Typically, when we get there, we try to build a relationship with the individual inside ... and have an understanding of why we’re there, and then we try to deescalate the situation basically,” Kerns said. “And a lot of the times when we get there, things are hyped up, attitudes are hyped up and we’ll try to talk the individual down ...
“Our number one mission is always to resolve things peacefully without anybody getting hurt,” Kerns said.
There usually will be two negotiators on the scene of a call, with one being the primary negotiator and the other being the secondary negotiator, who is responsible for gathering information about the situation and the barricaded person.
If the situation involves a hostage, Kerns said they will evaluate whether or not more negotiators on the scene are required.
When he is called out to the scene, Kerns said that he likes to gather as much information as possible to have a basic understanding of “why we’re there.”
“It doesn’t always work out that way sometimes, depending on how fluid things are,” he said. “I may not have all the information I need, so that’s usually when my secondary negotiator comes in ...”
Including himself, Kerns said he has nine negotiators staffed on his team. Staffing issues have presented some problems, but the team stays busy regardless.
“Sometimes it can be two to three times a week, sometimes we’ll go two months without a call out, it just depends what’s going on,” he said.
