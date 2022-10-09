Criminals are finding ways to interrupt security systems

Nick Smith, owner of Superior Fire & Security in St. Joseph, discusses the different types of security systems that should be used in homes. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A warning is being issued to residents who use wireless security systems like "Blink" and "Ring" security cameras to protect their houses.

Many reports have been made to the St. Joseph Police Department of residents stealing packages and breaking into people’s cars right outside their homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.