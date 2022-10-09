A warning is being issued to residents who use wireless security systems like "Blink" and "Ring" security cameras to protect their houses.
Many reports have been made to the St. Joseph Police Department of residents stealing packages and breaking into people’s cars right outside their homes.
Criminals are being caught in the act of theft, but there are also reports of hours of footage missing in between these criminal acts, which is due to jammers, an illegal device that blocks wireless signals using radio wave frequencies.
Nick Smith, the owner of Superior Fire & Security, said that wireless security cameras that run on Wi-Fi are more about convenience than security and criminals are catching onto this. Wi-Fi can easily be disrupted which will allow criminals to get away with these violations.
“People want doorbell cameras and stuff like that, which we do that stuff, but that’s more of a convenient item, I think,” Smith said. “Wi-Fi is so unreliable and if your Wi-Fi isn’t working well in your home then that’s going to definitely impact how your security cameras are running.”
Criminals are most commonly using a jamming device that comes in many different types and sizes and they are very powerful.
These illegal systems can even go as far as interrupting wireless security on an entire street.
“A lot of times people's wireless system will only catch clips,” Smith said. “Well, that’s the reason why — there's someone or something that’s disrupting security systems in that area.”
Smith said all types of security systems are good for your home, but it’s best to choose one that will protect your home from as many crimes as possible.
“I prefer hard-wired security cameras and that’s what I always offer to my customers,” he said. “I trust them a lot better, and you’ll get guaranteed 24/7 recording.”
Smith said it’s important for citizens to be fully informed about these problems, as criminals will continue to develop illegal products like jammers.
