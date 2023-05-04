Sgt. Steve McClintick

Sgt. Steve McClintick of the St. Joseph Police Department said the most common reason why shoplifting happens in the area is for criminals to make quick cash, often to support drug habits.

Shoplifting is becoming a growing problem in the St. Joseph area, but police say these investigations move much quicker when residents step up to help identify thieves.

Two men were arrested last week in connection with a multistate theft ring involving various Menards stores. The St. Joseph Menards was robbed as part of these thefts, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The suspects reportedly stole over $3,000 in merchandise.

