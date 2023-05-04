Shoplifting is becoming a growing problem in the St. Joseph area, but police say these investigations move much quicker when residents step up to help identify thieves.
Two men were arrested last week in connection with a multistate theft ring involving various Menards stores. The St. Joseph Menards was robbed as part of these thefts, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The suspects reportedly stole over $3,000 in merchandise.
Sgt. Steve McClintick of the St. Joseph Police Department said the most common reason why shoplifting happens in the area is for criminals to make quick cash, often to support drug habits.
“The average on things being stolen, per person and incident, it’s a couple hundred dollars,” McClintick said. “Anything from everyday household items to the higher-end electronics like televisions, stereo speaker sets, anything they can take out and immediately recycle it for cash.”
These crimes are either well planned or spur-of-the-moment crimes of opportunity; it varies from case to case.
“Seems like it’s just more of a spur of the moment,” McClintick said. “As far as like going in with a list of items, you see it. But I’d say the average is whatever is convenient, whatever is simplest, easiest to get away with, and that’s what they go with.”
Police do not recommend that bystanders confront criminals for their personal safety.
“I wouldn’t get directly physically involved in it because you just never know who it is you’re dealing with and what phase that they’re at in their cycle,” McClintick said. “If they’re going to become extremely violent or you run the risk of getting yourself hurt, I would avoid that at all cost.”
While bystanders may not get physically involved, police do get help from the community through social media, such as Facebook crime pages.
“Especially when it’s involving some of the other crimes like person-on-person and things like that ... that stuff gets posted, usually circulates through the whole community pretty quickly,” McClintick said. “We usually get a pretty positive ID in response, sometimes within a matter of hours from the public of who they believe or who they know it is and why.”
Investigations of these crimes can take a long time, McClintick said, but help from the citizens goes a long way in speeding up the progress of each case.
“Everybody’s got a camera of some type. Pull the camera out, hit the record button ... you may get us a license plate and you may get a good clear shot of the person’s face,” McClintick said.
If citizens collect evidence, the hope is that it gets handed over to police first.
In the future, having a better ability to track social media crime pages will be a step in the right direction in battling these crimes.
“We get a lot of stuff off of the crime pages and things like that. Hopefully, we’re trying to start getting something in the works for building that up so we can get quicker access to that stuff,” McClintick said.
