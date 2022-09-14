Law Enforcement handcuffs a student for class activity

Officers in Grundy County helped students prepare for a mock crime scene at a training on the North Central Missouri College campus Wednesday morning. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

North Central Missouri College was the site of a mock crime scene training on Wednesday morning, allowing students to work with regional first responders.

Rex Ross, Trenton, Missouri's, chief of police, said the training aims to give students a hands-on experience to help them understand how law enforcement examines and works through a crime scene.

