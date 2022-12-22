Porch Pirates Prowl For Abandoned Packages (copy)

A ‘porch pirate’ steals a package off a porch. The holiday season brings a higher risk of thefts and burglaries.

 Submitted photo

The holiday season is known as a time of giving, but police report there's also an increase in those who are taking. 

“The holiday season is always a difficult time for burglaries,” Bill Puett, the Buchanan County Sheriff, said. “One of the best things we can do is tell people to make sure that they break down boxes, that they don't put a bunch of stuff out at the curb and advertise that they have a whole bunch of new items in the home. Make sure someone is getting packages off the porch and that they're not leaving things out so it’s obvious for people to come by there.”

