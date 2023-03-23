With residents expressing concerns online about recent car thefts and break-ins, a safety expert is stressing the importance of locking doors and ensuring important items are out of sight.
The complaints stem from various areas of St. Joseph, including Blake Street.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said the exchange of information between residents online is a huge benefit to the community.
"I think it's very beneficial to make others aware of activity in the area," Lyon said. "Making sure you do your due diligence to make sure your car is properly locked, items that may be tempting for a criminal are not in the car ... we tell others about it. As a group in the neighborhood, our neighbors watch out for each other and that can be a deterrent, too."
In 2022, there were over 1 million estimated total vehicle thefts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Missouri was ranked as the eighth-highest state for vehicle thefts nationally with 29,345 in 2022. This was a 10% increase from 2021 when there were 26,630 vehicle thefts.
Lyon said many of these issues can be erased with one simple task.
"When we own a car, it's a responsibility for us to lock the car. Don't leave the keys in the car on these cold mornings or leave your car running with the keys in it," Lyon said.
Aside from late-night break-ins, there are also crimes known as "smash-and-grab" thefts, when people leave their important belongings in a car even for a moment.
"This type of crime is crime of opportunity, which happens very quickly when we park. When we go somewhere, think about where we want to park that's the safest," Lyon said. "Think about what's in our car that might be a target for a thief and remove those items so that when someone potentially goes by the car and looks in it, there's nothing there ... that person is probably going to pass that car up."
Lyon said that these crimes will more than likely never fully be eliminated. If this does happen to residents, having video from a Ring doorbell or photos taken from a phone can go a long way in an investigation.
Lyon stressed that residents should not confront these criminals if they catch them in the act. He said to leave that into the hands of law enforcement.
"I think we need to be very careful," Lyon said. "I know that there is a temptation to go after the person, but we certainly don't want to injure ourselves over a property crime. Just let the police handle it."
