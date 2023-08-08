top story Crews work to put out Tuesday night house fire News-Press NOW Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated Aug 9, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire on South 18th News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of South 18th Street. Show more Show less News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of South 18th Street. News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of South 18th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph firefighters worked to put out a house fire on the 2800 block of South 18th Street on Tuesday night. Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson told News-Press NOW no one was injured and the house is believed to be vacant.The fire started and was contained in the back of the house. Crews remained on the scene to extinguish the remaining hot spots.There was no visible damage to the surrounding homes, Henrichson said.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Security And Public Safety Telecommunications Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you shop at the Columbia Mall? +5 Regional News Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits +3 National News Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump's aide are due back in court in the classified documents case More Regional News → National News +20 National News At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape +4 World News West African leaders are meeting on Niger, but options are few as a military junta defies mediation +3 National News Virgin Galactic all set to fly its first tourists to the edge of space More National News → 1:19 Mostly Sunny Thursday Morning Weather Forecast 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.