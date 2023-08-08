Fire on South 18th

St. Joseph firefighters worked to put out a house fire on the 2800 block of South 18th Street on Tuesday night. 

Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson told News-Press NOW no one was injured and the house is believed to be vacant.

