Crews work to put out heavy structure fire on Monterey and 12th By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Aug 4, 2022 St. Joseph's Fire Department extinguish a structure fire Thursday night. The St. Joseph Fire Department is currently investigating a fire on Monterey and South 12 streets that took place around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The fire department said there is currently no information on how the fire was started. No injuries have been reported, but EMS was present at the scene. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.
