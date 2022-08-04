Fire on Monterey and S 12th

St. Joseph's Fire Department extinguish a structure fire Thursday night.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Fire Department is currently investigating a fire on Monterey and South 12 streets that took place around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire department said there is currently no information on how the fire was started.

