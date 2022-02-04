Two fires are under investigation after St. Joseph firefighters responded to multiple locations Friday night.
The first was around 7 p.m. in a garage at Felix and 22nd streets, where a St. Joseph fire inspector said the garage was fully engulfed when they arrived, with several loud bangs from items like tires burning.
The second was around 8:30 p.m. at a vacant house on 16th and Francis streets. The house was boarded up, but there were reports of people living there, as well as evidence of working gas, electricity and water, according to SJFD.
No injuries have been reported at either fire.
