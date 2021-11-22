The St. Joseph Fire Department worked to put out a house that caught fire around 5 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of Edmond Street.
Firefighters determined that no one was in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
Fire Inspector Robert Blizzard said that crews worked to put out the fire for just under an hour and a half. Blizzard said contact has not yet been made with the home owner, whose vehicle was not at the house.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
