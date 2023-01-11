top story Crews respond to fire at South 13th and Renick streets By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire at 13th and Renick First responders were called to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of South 13th Street and Renick on Wednesday night. Show more Show less First responders were called to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of South 13th Street and Renick on Wednesday night. Fire fighters work the scene of a structure fire at South 13th and Renick streets on Wednesday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First responders were called to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of South 13th and Renick streets on Wednesday night. The fire began at the house at the corner of the intersection just before 10 p.m.According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, there was fire in the basement, the first floor and the attic. There was a large amount of visible smoke at the scene. At the time of the fire, the structure was unoccupied, firefighters said.Before the fire, there were reports of homeless people at the residence, firefighters said, so they checked the building to see if there were any occupants. Responders were still working the scene around 11 p.m. The investigation is currently underway. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Attic First Floor Fire Fighter Building Industry Fire Department Responder Structure Fire Investigation Firefighter Fire Renick Intersection Street Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Nebraska Los Angeles chief 'deeply concerned' by 2 police shootings Central Missouri Area government offices to be closed Monday for MLK Day +2 Central Missouri Jefferson City woman charged following police chase More Regional News → National News +10 Sports Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco National News Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service +4 National News In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy' More National News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.